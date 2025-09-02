Lawyer Seeks Mental Health Evaluation for Former Deputy in DWI Case

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — The defense attorney for a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy has requested a psychological evaluation for his client, citing concerns about the defendant's mental health and competency to stand trial. The deputy was fired after a drunk driving arrest following an off-duty security job in Katy.

Defense Cites Mental Health Concerns

An attorney for Dung Hoang, a 24-year law enforcement veteran, filed a motion Friday requesting a psychiatric and psychological evaluation of the former deputy.

A witness says Honag was intoxicated while in uniform and armed after leaving an off-duty security job at Mo's Place on South Mason Road at Kingsland Boulevard. The incident happened on Sunday Aug. 25, 2025.

The motion states that defense counsel has observed indications Hoang may suffer from mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, which raise concerns about his ability to consult with counsel and understand the proceedings against him.

Mo's Place will reportedly face an investigation from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Citizen Witness Documents Incident

Hoang was arrested after Kevin Ray Adams says he witnessed the deputy struggling to walk to his vehicle after the security job ended. Adams followed Hoang and called 9-1-1, documenting what he described as erratic driving behavior including running red lights, hitting curbs and reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Adams posted the video of the field sobriety test here.

× Expand Kevin Ray Adams Dung Hoang being given a field sobriety test.

Allegations of Preferential Treatment

In a Facebook post, Adams alleged that responding deputies gave Hoang preferential treatment.

"We were all asked to move off the highway up to the next intersection so they could conduct a field sobriety test, but of course that was 3 1/2 to almost 4 hours later before they removed him from the vehicle that he was put in without handcuffs," Adams wrote in a Facebook post.

Adams said he had to repeatedly ask deputies to remove Hoang's weapon and conduct the sobriety test.

"He failed miserably every test they gave him."

Adams also posted pictures of Hoang's vehicle which had temporary license plates that had expired in October 2022.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reportedly confirmed Hoang has been terminated from his position.

Bond and Court Details

Hoang, who lives in Cypress in a neighborhood off Highway 99, a short distance north of Highway 290, was released on a $100 bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 18.

Legal Requirements for Evaluation

In the court filing, defense attorney Manik "Tony" Wadhawan requested the evaluation to determine whether Hoang is competent to stand trial under Texas law, which requires defendants to be able to consult with counsel with reasonable understanding and possess rational understanding of the proceedings.

Alternatively, if Hoang is found competent, the defense seeks evaluation for sentencing considerations, including identifying mental health conditions that may have contributed to the alleged conduct and determining appropriate treatment options.

The motion requests the court consider any mental health findings as mitigating evidence and to assist in fashioning appropriate conditions of community supervision if imposed.

A hearing date for the motion has not been set. Hoang faces charges of driving while intoxicated, and KTRK ABC 13 reports that he's been charged with a misdemeanor because it's his first DWI arrest.

Another Harris County Deputy was arrested for DWI on the same day

× Expand Harris County Jail Ariana Martinez

In a separate incident on the same day, Ariana Martinez was also arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

Martinez, hired one month ago as a lateral deputy in basic training, was allegedly driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone, failed to signal a lane change and registered 0.151 on a breathalyzer test, court records show.

Multiple news reports says Martinez has also been relieved of duty.