Five Day Katy Forecast - Windchill in the teens

The 5 day forecast from the National Weather Service

Monday: A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Monday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 19. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.