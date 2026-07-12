Firethorne Traffic Stop Leads to Foot Pursuit, Recovery of Stolen Gun and Drugs

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A Saturday evening traffic stop in the Firethorne area escalated into a foot pursuit that ended with a juvenile's arrest and the recovery of a stolen handgun, drugs and a significant amount of cash, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

The incident began at approximately 7:13 p.m. July 11 when a Fort Bend County Precinct 1 deputy stopped a black Dodge Charger for allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of West Firethorne Road and South Firethorne Road.

According to the constable's office, two male passengers exited the vehicle after it stopped and fled on foot into a nearby residential neighborhood. The deputy detained the juvenile driver while broadcasting descriptions of the fleeing suspects to responding law enforcement agencies.

Deputies from the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, assisted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department's helicopter unit, established a perimeter and searched the area.

Authorities located and arrested one of the fleeing suspects, who was identified as a juvenile from Harris County. A second suspect was not located despite an extensive search, according to the constable's office.

Following the investigation, the juvenile driver was issued traffic citations and released.

The arrested juvenile was charged with:

Evading arrest or detention

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2

Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3

Under Texas law, Penalty Group 2 generally includes hallucinogens and certain cannabis concentrates, while Penalty Group 3 primarily consists of prescription medications that have the potential for abuse.

Investigators also recovered a backpack in the area where the suspects fled. According to the constable's office, the backpack contained a stolen handgun and a significant amount of cash.

“This is the perfect example of how “routine” traffic stops can quickly change. Great job by the deputies involved”, stated Constable Chad Norvell.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be considered as new information becomes available, according to the constable's office.