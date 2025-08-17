Work on Katy Corner underway as beloved geese sculpture prepares for new home

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Construction has begun at Katy Corner, marking progress on the final phase of the historic town square's multi-year renovation project that will provide a new home for one of Katy's iconic geese sculptures.

The City of Katy announced that cement has been poured and construction has begun on the 25-by-25-foot public space, located at the southwest corner of the square directly across from City Hall at the corner of Second Street and Avenue C. The project, approved by city council on May 19, is expected to be completed before the Rice Harvest Festival on October 11-12.

"Cement has been poured, and construction is officially underway on Katy Corner — the latest addition to the renovations bringing new life to our beloved downtown," said a spokesperson for the city on its City of Katy Historic Town Square Facebook page on July 31. "As progress continues, please mind the fencing and equipment in the area. We appreciate your patience as we work to enhance the Historic Town Square and create even more spaces for our community to gather and enjoy."

The centerpiece of Katy Corner will be Katy's beloved geese sculpture, which had to be relocated from its former home at the Interstate 10 intersection with Pin Oak Road due to a freeway expansion project initiated by the Texas Department of Transportation. The D.L. Mecham Corporation of Houston won a $325,000 bid to relocate the statue, part of a $387,000 total project cost that includes $62,000 previously authorized for plan development.

An artist rendering of the downtown geese statue to be placed in Katy's historic downtown square.

From Storage to New Glory

The sculpture has been in storage since the council voted in March 2024 to authorize the development of a relocation plan. Ward B Council Member Janet Corte noted that the geese components are "already all together" and just need to be transported to their new location, though underground electrical work will be required prior to installation.

Created by Edd Hayes, whom the Texas Legislature designated as Official Texas State Sculptor, the sculpture is one of three around Katy. The others remain along Interstate 10 at Highway 90 and Interstate 10 at Katy Fort Bend Road. Hayes will be cleaning and sealing the sculpture as part of the relocation process.

The Katy geese sculpture was along I-10 near the American Furniture Warehouse but had to be removed due to TxDOT construction. The footing that will hold the geese statue is under construction in downtown Katy. The footing that will hold the geese statue is under construction in Katy's Historic Town Square.

Completing the Vision

Katy Corner represents the final piece of the city's multi-year effort to redevelop the downtown historic square to attract visitors and create gathering spaces for the community. The space will include features like low seat walls, fencing, and metalwork inspired by prairie grasses.

"I think it's going to be a wonderful addition," Corte said. "This is the final piece to the puzzle. The events that I've been to out there, I see how people are using the plaza, and it's just turned out to be a very family friendly, flexible space that really brings a lot of people together."

City Administrator Byron Hebert described the statue placement as an "amen moment" for the square, while Council Member-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said the sculpture would not only improve, but transform, the downtown area.

The new public space will be located just yards away from the recently opened visitors center, where city officials cut a ceremonial ribbon on Wednesday. Together, these additions are designed to create a welcoming area that honors the town's history while providing flexible space for community gatherings.

"I'm very happy to see this get done," Harris said, as construction continues toward the October deadline.