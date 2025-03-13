FBI Raid Uncovers more than 50 Guns at Katy Man's Properties

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy man faces federal weapons charges after FBI agents discovered more than 50 firearms during searches of his home, business and storage unit last week.

Michael Seery was arrested after FBI's Houston SWAT team raided his Ventana Lakes subdivision home around 6 a.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025. Seery, his wife and three children left the house as agents moved in, finding 18 guns inside. Ventana Lakes is located off Morton Ranch Road just west of Highway 99.

Neighbors watched as federal agents in tactical gear swarmed the residential street, according to KTRK ABC 13.

At Seery's construction company office, located less than 5 miles from his home, agents found another firearm and a 3D printer with firearm accessory codes.

Seery's wife told investigators that her husband had someone move 20-30 guns from his office to their home in mid-February while they were away.

"(His wife) told Seery the guns could not stay at the house, so on or about February 28, Seery rented a storage unit, and on March 1, 2025, Seery took the guns to the storage unit," a court document said.

Investigators found video showing Seery carrying duffle bags into a Public Storage facility, where agents later discovered 34 more firearms.

In 2011, Seery was convicted on charges related to 1,000 or more marijuana plants. He served 24 months in prison and received 5 years of probation, which ended early after a successful petition in 2016.

As a convicted felon, Seery cannot legally possess firearms. His wife told investigators she purchased guns for him and completed paperwork for weapons he ordered online. Seery admitted to involving his wife when questioned.

In his request to the judge, Seery wrote, "I continue with my career, education and frankly my NEW LIFE. I am a dedicated, loving husband and father, hard worker, and productive part of society. I have truly learned from my mistakes."

Seery's wife declined to comment when approached at her home.