Father Fatally Shoots Son During Altercation at Katy Home After Apparent Mental Health Disturbance

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A man is dead after the Harris County Sheriff's Office says he was shot at a home near Clay Road and Lakes of Bridgewater Drive on Monday night in the Katy area.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Brighton Springs Lane, beginning as a disturbance and culminating with a father fatally shooting his son.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old man was "enraged" and throwing bricks at the window of a home while several other relatives were inside.

Sgt. Miller told KPRC that there had been previous calls about the young man.

"At some point, our victim confronted the father, who then felt threatened and at which point, he discharged his firearm one time," Miller explained.

On Monday night, deputies discovered the son who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and despite efforts to save him, Miller said he "succumbed to his injuries."

Based on preliminary evidence, Miller said some of the relatives were attempting to calm the 22-year-old, who they say was having some sort of a mental disturbance, outside the home, when he began hurling bricks toward cars passing by on the street and punching out windows.

There have been no charged but the investigation is ongoing. At the time this story was published, the son had not been identified.