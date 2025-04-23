Beaten Taylor High School Girl Speaks Out as Father Accuses Katy ISD of Concealing Evidence

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Taylor High School student who was beaten by a male classmate broke her silence at Tuesday's school board meeting, making her first public statement about the incident that was captured on viral video.

Brooklyn Gianfrancesco, appearing with her father Danny, detailed her ongoing safety concerns while her father accused Katy Independent School District officials of systematically blocking access to security footage and other evidence that could substantiate their assault claims.

"I'm receiving dirty looks from staff and students, and I don't feel as if this is a safe environment for me anymore," Brooklyn told board members.

The Gianfrancescos complained that the district has classified what happened a mutual combat. They say its a clear case of assault.

"What happened to me on March 25 was clearly an assault anywhere else except my school," Brooklyn said.

Danny Gianfrancesco speakng at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

The incident, captured on cellphone video by other students, has gone viral online.

Danny Gianfrancesco said the district has classified the incident as "mutual combat" rather than an assault, contradicting what he calls clear video evidence.

"I filed public information request the day after it happened. Three weeks later, instead of transparency, I received two documents," Gianfrancesco said, describing a heavily redacted offense report and a letter showing the district's appeal to the Texas Attorney General's Office to withhold the requested evidence.

While the Attorney General does not always grant the requests of Katy ISD or other institutions, the process almost always delays the release of requested documents for weeks.

"We've all seen the video, a clear assault," the father said. "The person in this video didn't have a chance to defend herself or retaliate."

Last week, school board president Victor Perez placed the issue on the agenda, requesting administrators brief the board on discipline policies and prepare a report on assault cases that might involve self-defense.

Monday night Danny Gianfrancesco expressed frustration that law enforcement agencies have referred him back to Katy ISD police, preventing him from pursuing charges independently.

"How can I press charges when the very system that should support me is actively working against me?" he asked. "The policies of this district are not on the side of parents. They're designed to protect the district."

The school district is very limited in what its allowed to reveal about the case due to the Federal Education Rights Privacy Act, often referred to as FERPA.

Katy ISD reportedly released the following statement.

“The district is aware of the incident, which was investigated by law enforcement and remains an active case. Additionally, federal privacy laws prohibit us from sharing details regarding student discipline. The release of any additional information requires parental consent and is further restricted by the ongoing status of the case. The district does not condone the behaviors or actions involved.”