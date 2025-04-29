Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Katy Freeway: Driver Flees Scene and Could Face Prison Time

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A deadly motorcycle crash on the Katy Freeway has left one rider dead and another hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision Tuesday near the Greenhouse Road exit in the Katy area.

Deputies with Constable Terry Allbritton's Office are investigating the fatal multi-vehicle accident that occurred in the westbound HOV diamond lanes of Interstate 10, where three motorcyclists were traveling together before disaster struck.

According to investigators, two of the motorcycles lost control, causing one rider to fall from his bike into the main lanes of traffic where he was struck by at least one passing vehicle. The driver of that vehicle reportedly fled the scene, committing a serious felony under Texas law.

"It appears that one of the vehicles that struck the deceased left the scene without giving information or trying to render aid," said the Precinct 5 Constable's Office in a statement.

The motorcyclist who fell into traffic was pronounced dead at the scene. Another rider involved in the initial crash is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, while the third motorcyclist remained on scene and was cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Under Texas Transportation Code, fleeing the scene of a fatal accident is classified as a second-degree felony, carrying penalties of 2-20 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. These severe consequences were established when Texas lawmakers strengthened hit-and-run penalties in 2013 to match those for intoxication manslaughter.

Traffic safety experts note that all motorists involved in accidents resulting in injury or death must immediately stop, check if anyone needs medical assistance, and provide their contact and insurance information to other parties and law enforcement.

The collision caused significant traffic delays on the westbound Katy Freeway as emergency responders and investigators worked the accident scene. The identity of the deceased motorcyclist has not been released pending family notification.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the vehicle that fled the scene is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.