Family seeks answers following Katy homicide

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — James Wayne Wisniewski, 18, was fatally shot nearly three weeks ago at a home on Bent Grass Drive, leaving his family with many questions.

"I have no clue why it happened. I don't know why my cousin was in the room with this person," said James' cousin, McKenna Wisniewski.

The shooter, Austin Mapes, 18, is charged with criminally negligent homicide following the Aug. 22 incident, which occurred on the second floor of his parents' home. Other family members were downstairs when the shooting happened. McKenna said a single bullet struck her cousin in the back of the neck, and he died before deputies arrived.

Cameron Marshall, who was also on the second floor, is considered a witness. However, McKenna says he did not see the shot being fired.

"He didn't see anything," McKenna said.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and listed the death as a homicide, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

McKenna, devastated by the loss of her cousin, expressed frustration with the unanswered questions surrounding his death. While she suspects it could be a tragic accident, she does not know for sure and is frustrated by the lack of information that's available.

James was expected to graduate from Katy ISD's Raines High School in May, having delayed his studies due to a motorcycle accident.

"He had a compound fracture in the leg and almost lost his finger," McKenna said. "He was a kind, loving human, working hard to be the best he could be. He was trying every day. He loved the Lord, and he loved others."

× 1 of 2 Expand James Wayne Wisniewski III × 2 of 2 Expand Wisniewski family James Wayne Wisniewski III riding a motorcycle, something he loved to do. Prev Next

Friends and family gathered over the weekend for a memorial service in West Houston.

"It was beautiful," McKenna said. "Many of his friends spoke, I spoke, and his grandmother spoke."

McKenna added that her family, including James' mother, is seeking more information about what led to his death.

"My aunt has been inquiring and pressing [the Sheriff's Office] to ensure they are held accountable," she said.

This isn’t Mapes' first encounter with law enforcement. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor evading arrest in January 2024 and received deferred adjudication allowing him avoid jail time. It's unclear if this case will impact his plea deal on the evading arrest charged, given that he was required to stay out of trouble for year. The plea was signed in January of this year.

Mapes is currently free on a $100,000 bond, under house arrest, and being monitored electronically. His bond conditions prevent him from contacting witness Cameron Marshall.

While Mapes navigates his legal challenges, the Wisniewski family continues to mourn the loss of James.

"James was a good man. He wasn't involved in illegal things. He hadn't been in trouble with the law. He loved biking and hanging out with his friends," McKenna said.