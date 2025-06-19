Family Nature Scavenger Hunt Katy: Free Outdoor Activity for Kids at Willow Fork Park

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Families will have the chance to explore nature and search for hidden "dinosaur eggs" during a free scavenger hunt Saturday at Willow Fork Park in Katy.

The Family Nature Scavenger Hunt will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on June 21, at the park, located at the northwest corner of Texas 99 and Cinco Ranch Boulevard, behind Cinco Ranch High School.

The Texas Master Naturalists' Coastal Prairie Chapter will assist participants with identifying items on a nature list. Friends of Willow Fork Park will hide special "dinosaur eggs" throughout the park for children to discover.

"All you need is an enthusiasm for nature," said and event promoter.

Each participating child will receive a small magnifying glass. Families can arrive at the pavilion anytime between 9 and 10:30 a.m. to join the hunt.

After the scavenger hunt, families can explore the park's butterfly garden, playground, walking and bike paths, disc golf course and picnic areas.

This free family activity in Katy offers outdoor fun for kids and educational nature activities for all ages. It provides children's activities in Cinco Ranch and family-friendly weekend events for the Greater Houston area.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy Independent School District.

The event is free and open to all ages.

For other happenings around Katy check our events calendar.