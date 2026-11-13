Family identifies 29-year-old woman killed in early morning Katy crash involving 18-wheeler

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 29-year-old woman died early Friday morning when her Toyota Corolla struck a tractor-trailer near Love's truck stop at Interstate 10 and Pederson Road.

Elva Munguía was identified by her brother, Jose Vega, who confirmed her death to Covering Katy News.

"She'll always be in our hearts," Vega said, remembering his sister as a loving person who cared deeply for children.

Vega said the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in an area where tractor-trailers commonly park along the roadside, which can be dark during overnight hours.

Vega believes the truck was parked illegally, although authorities have not confirmed whether it was legally parked or released findings establishing the cause of the crash. Video provided by Vega shows a no parking sign along the road where the truck was parked.

KTRK-TV reported that Houston TranStar recorded the two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:30 a.m. near the westbound I-10 exit ramp at Pederson Road. That is when the crash appeared in TranStar's traffic reporting system, not necessarily when the collision occurred.

ABC13 reported that the Corolla appeared to have struck the rear of a flatbed 18-wheeler. The exit ramp reopened by 7:25 a.m., according to the station.

Remembering Elva Munguía

Munguía worked as an assistant director at a private preparatory school, where she helped care for children, according to her brother.

Vega described his sister as loving and especially good with children. He said he was grateful that his son, who is nearly 3, had the opportunity to know his aunt and that the boy loved her.

Munguía is survived by her parents, two sisters and two brothers, according to Vega.

Covering Katy News is seeking additional information from law enforcement, including the time of the initial emergency call, whether the tractor-trailer was legally parked and whether the flatbed trailer's lower profile compared with a conventional enclosed trailer may have affected its visibility to approaching drivers.

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