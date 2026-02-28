Familiar Face: Clothed by Faith appoints Deysi Crespo as executive director

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy) — Clothed by Faith has appointed Deysi Crespo as its new executive director as the faith-based nonprofit marks serving more than 165,000 individuals since its founding.

Crespo brings extensive nonprofit leadership experience to the role including previously serving as the Executive Director of Katy Christian Ministries. Her appointment comes as Clothed by Faith enters its 13th year of service.

The Katy-based organization, founded in 2013, provides a week's worth of coordinated clothing at no cost to anyone in need through partnerships with churches, schools and community organizations.

"I have admired Deysi's leadership since we first worked alongside one another more than a decade ago," said Abi Fourie, founder and president of Clothed by Faith. "Her integrity, strategic insight, and heart for the community deeply impacted me then. Having her now step into this role is both personally meaningful and an incredible blessing for our organization."

× Expand CBF Deysi Crespo (center) with the members of the Clothed by Faith team.

Crespo said she looks forward to expanding the organization's reach.

"I am honored to join Clothed by Faith at such a pivotal and celebratory moment," she said. "The impact of serving over 165,000 people speaks to the strength of this mission and its community. I'm excited to help grow the vision of Clothed by Faith and expand our service to our current and wider community in meaningful ways."

The organization credited its board, founding members Audrey Hosie and Susanne Hewson, and church partners including Kingsland Baptist Church and Deer Park First Baptist Church for supporting its growth.

Clothed by Faith said it will focus on deepening engagement with community partners, donors, churches and volunteers as part of its next phase of growth.