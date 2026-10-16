Fall festivals, markets and live theater highlight upcoming Katy-area events

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — From fall festivals and live theater to farmers markets and family-friendly Halloween celebrations, the Katy area has plenty of activities planned this weekend and in the days ahead.

Several events are free, including a large holiday shopping market, farmers markets and upcoming fall festivals.

Here's a look at what's happening around Katy and Fulshear through Oct. 25.

Pick-a-dilly Market brings more than 100 vendors to Katy

The Pick-a-dilly Market returns Saturday, Oct. 17, to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., with more than 100 vendors offering gifts, crafts and seasonal merchandise.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes food, live music beginning at noon and a pumpkin patch.

Admission and parking are free. The first 300 shoppers will receive complimentary tote bags.

Jordan High School presents 'Anything Goes'

Jordan High School students will take the stage for the final performances of the Cole Porter musical "Anything Goes" this weekend.

Nearly 80 students are participating in the production, which features elaborate costumes, dancing and classic Broadway music.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Farmers markets offer fresh produce and local shopping

Several Katy-area farmers markets will be open this weekend, offering fresh produce, baked goods, handmade products and other locally produced items.

Saturday markets include the Farmers Market on Grand Parkway, The Dryer Farmers Market in Katy and the Fulshear Farmers Market.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, the LaCenterra Farmers Market will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

The markets provide an opportunity to shop locally while enjoying the cooler fall season.

YMCA plans free fall festival Oct. 23

The Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch will host a free community fall festival Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event, at 22807 Westheimer Parkway, will feature trunk-or-treating, a DJ, food trucks, candy and Halloween costumes.

The celebration is open to the public, and YMCA membership is not required.

CUREageous 5K supports breast cancer research

Runners and walkers can participate in the CUREageous 5K Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Cross Creek West in Fulshear.

The event, scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m., raises money for inflammatory breast cancer research.

A post-race celebration will include food trucks, music, yard games and face painting.

Registration is $35 in advance or $45 on race day.

Katy Family Fall Fest offers Halloween activities

Families can enjoy another free fall celebration Saturday, Oct. 24, when the Katy Family Fall Fest takes place at Stableside at Falcon Landing.

The event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. and features face painting, bounce houses, character visits, crafts, an outdoor movie and trunk-or-treating.

Admission is free.

More activities on the calendar

Other upcoming activities include a children's reading camp at Central Green on Monday, Oct. 19, and a local author book signing at Mockingbird Books on Saturday, Oct. 24.

With Halloween approaching, additional community celebrations and seasonal activities are expected throughout the Katy area.

Residents can find more information about these events and other activities on the Covering Katy community calendar.

Event schedules and details are subject to change. Visitors should check with organizers before attending.