Extreme Cold Watch Issued This Weekend as Wind Chills Could Drop to 5 Degrees

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dangerously cold weather is expected to hit the the Katy, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller County areas his weekend, with an Extreme Cold Watch in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills could drop as low as 5 to 15 degrees, with the coldest conditions expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Actual temperatures are forecast to fall into the teens and lower 20s Saturday night and Sunday night. Some areas north of Interstate 10 may remain below freezing all day Sunday.

"Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures," the weather service warned. "An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes."

Cold conditions may continue into Tuesday morning.

Safety precautions