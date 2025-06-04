KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – We now know more about the Harris County Precinct 2 constable sergeant who died Tuesday after being struck by a U-Haul truck while riding his bicycle off duty in what authorities are investigating as a suspected drunk driving incident in Katy.

"It is with a very heavy heart that the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office announces the untimely passing of Sergeant Manuel Edwards," Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia said in the statement.

Manuel Edwards, 55, was riding his bicycle north in the 11500 block of Gaston Road when the crash occurred, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said. Edwards, 55, who had served in Harris County law enforcement since 2006, was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital following the morning collision but died from his injuries.

The driver of the U-Haul, Earlie Gibbs, 63, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.

Additional Coverage: Off Duty Deputy Constable Killed in Katy Truck-Bicycle Accident

× 1 of 3 Expand Harris County Pct. 2 Harris County Pct. 2 Sgt. Manuel Edwards × 2 of 3 Expand Harris County Pct. 2 'Epitome of a Family Man': Sgt. Manuel Edwards Remembered After Fatal Katy Crash × 3 of 3 Expand Harris County Precinct 2 Sergeant Manuel Edwards Prev Next

Edwards began his law enforcement career as a detention officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office in 2006. He joined the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office in 2008 before transferring to Precinct 2 in May 2021.

"Sergeant Edwards was assigned to the Toll Road Division, where he truly shined with his compassionate approach and strong work ethic," Garcia said. "His passion and knowledge quickly led to his promotion to the rank of Sergeant in 2023."

Garcia described Edwards as having a joyful personality around the office.

"Sergeant Edwards was always known as a big guy with a huge, joyful personality around the office, and always had an infectious smile on his face," Garcia said. "He was the epitome of a family man, always taking great pride in his children and wife, frequently talking about them."

The constable's office thanked multiple law enforcement agencies for their assistance, including Harris County constable precincts 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Fort Bend County constable precincts 1, 3 and 4, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department.

"Sergeant Edwards will forever be missed and never replaced in Precinct 2's heart," Garcia said.

Edwards is survived by his wife and children.