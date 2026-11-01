Katy-area voting locations in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Voters across the Katy area will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the general election, but where they can vote depends on which county they are registered in.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties.

IMPORTANT: THE THREE COUNTIES HAVE DIFFERENT ELECTION DAY VOTING RULES.

FORT BEND COUNTY: Vote at ANY of the county's 101 Election Day voting centers.

HARRIS COUNTY: Vote at ANY Election Day voting center in Harris County.

WALLER COUNTY: You MUST vote at the polling location assigned to your voting precinct. Waller County does not offer countywide Election Day voting.

You cannot vote in a different county simply because its polling location is closer to your home.

Because the Katy area spans all three counties, voters should confirm which county they are registered in before heading to the polls.

Below are Election Day voting locations in Katy and surrounding communities, along with links to complete countywide lists.

Fort Bend County Election Day voting locations

FORT BEND VOTERS CAN VOTE AT ANY OF THE COUNTY'S 101 ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS.

You do not have to vote at the location closest to your home or at a designated precinct polling place. Any Fort Bend County Election Day voting center can serve registered Fort Bend County voters.

Katy-area Fort Bend County voting locations:

Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex — 6561 Katy Flewellen Way

Cinco Ranch Branch Library — 2620 Commercial Center Blvd.

Cinco Ranch High School — 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Firethorne Clubhouse — 28100 N. Firethorne Road

Katy High School — 6331 Highway Blvd.

Katy ISD Coleman Support Annex — 4242 S. Mason Road

Living Word Lutheran Church — 3700 S. Mason Road

Merrell Center — 6301 S. Stadium Lane

Seven Lakes High School — 9251 S. Fry Road

Seven Meadows Clubhouse — 23610 Seven Meadows Parkway

The Club at Tamarron — 28707 Tamarron Parkway

Tompkins High School — 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd.

Fulshear

Fort Bend County ESD No. 4 Administration Building — 33301 FM 1093

Fulshear Branch Library — 6350 GM Library Road

Irene Stern Community Center — 6920 Katy-Fulshear Road

Jordan High School — 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive

Simonton

Simonton City Hall — 35011 FM 1093 Road

View all 101 Fort Bend County Election Day voting locations: https://bit.ly/47O8AKH

Harris County Election Day voting locations

Like Fort Bend County, Harris County uses countywide voting centers. Registered voters are not restricted to a particular precinct polling place.

Katy-area Harris County voting locations:

Brosnahan Elementary School — 20220 Clay Road

Element Houston Katy — 23653 Grande Centre Drive

Emery Elementary School — 19636 Plantation Myrtles Drive

First Christian Church — 22101 Morton Ranch Road

Maud Smith Marks Branch Library — 1815 Westgreen Blvd.

Jowell Elementary School — 6355 Greenhouse Road

Katy Branch Harris County Public Library — 5414 Franz Road

Katy Civic Center — 910 Avenue C

Kingsland Baptist Church — 20555 Kingsland Blvd.

Kingsland Baptist Church North Katy Campus — 24111 Stockdick School Road

Lone Star College Cypress Center — 19710 Clay Road

Luxe at Katy Apartments — 22631 Colonial Parkway

Sandra Bales Walker Elementary School — 6424 Settlers Village Drive

Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation — 25150 Lakecrest Manor Drive

American Legion Post 164 — 22125 Kingsland Blvd.

Tri County Baptist Church — 5715 Peek Road

Westland Baptist Church — 1407 W. Grand Parkway S.

World Theater — 1012 S. Mason Road

Wyndham Garden Katy — 1549 Westborough Drive

Additional voting locations in west Harris County

Locations near Katy with a Houston mailing addresses.

Church on the Rock Katy — 433 Barker Cypress Road

Four Points by Sheraton Houston Energy Corridor — 18861 Katy Freeway

ISGH Bear Creek Community Center — 17250 Coventry Park Drive

Katherine Tyra Branch Library — 16719 Clay Road

Steve Radack Community Center — 18650 Clay Road

See all Harris County voting locations on a map:

https://app.harrisvotes.com/WaitTimes?lang=en-US

View the complete Harris County Election Day voting-center list:

https://appfiles.harrisvotes.com/harrisvotes/prd/docs/VotingInfo/VoteCenters_en-US.pdf

Waller County Election Day voting locations

WALLER COUNTY VOTERS: YOU MUST VOTE AT YOUR ASSIGNED PRECINCT POLLING PLACE.

This is a major difference from Fort Bend and Harris counties.

Waller County does not allow voters to choose any polling location in the county on Election Day. Voters must use the location designated for their voting precinct.

Katy

Precinct 420 — Katy VFW — 6206 George Bush Drive

Although the Katy VFW is located in Harris County, Waller County has designated it as the Election Day polling place for Precinct 420.

Brookshire

Precinct 106 — Mt. Zion Methodist Church — 40998 Mt. Zion Road

Precincts 314 and 315 — Waller-Harris ESD Building — 5411 FM 2855

Precincts 417 and 418 — Justice of the Peace Office, Precinct 4 — 32225 U.S. Highway 90

Precinct 419 — Brookshire Convention Center — 4027 Fifth St.

Pattison

Precinct 416 — Pattison Fire Department — 2950 FM 359 North

Waller and Hockley

Precinct 207 — Champion Cowboy Church — 27638 FM 1488, Hockley

Precincts 208 and 210 — Waller Civic Center — 3007 Waller St., Waller

Precinct 209 — Justice of the Peace Office, Precinct 2 — 27388 Field Store Road, Waller

Precinct 313 — Monaville Fire Department — 13631 Cochran Road, Waller

Additional Waller County voting locations

Hempstead

Precinct 101 — St. Bart's Episcopal Church — 811 14th St.

Precinct 102 — Joe Kuciemba Annex Building — 425 FM 1488

Precincts 103 and 104 — Waller County Fairgrounds — 21988 FM 359

Precinct 105 — Rolling Hills Fire Department — 31601 FM 1736

Prairie View

Precinct 311 — PVAMU Student Center Lounge — 1551 W. Minor St.

Precinct 312 — Prairie View City Hall — 44500 Business Highway 290

Waller County voters should check their precinct assignment before leaving home.

Waller County election information:

https://www.co.waller.tx.us/page/Elections.current

What voters need to know before heading to the polls

Texas voters should bring an acceptable form of photo identification, such as a Texas driver's license, Texas personal identification card or U.S. passport.

Voters who do not possess an acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one may be eligible to present a supporting form of identification and complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Voters who are unsure of their registration status or assigned precinct can check through the Texas Secretary of State's voter portal:

https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/

Anyone in line at 7 p.m. when polls close will be allowed to vote.

Early voting ended Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters are encouraged to verify their preferred voting location before leaving home because locations may be subject to change.

REMEMBER: Fort Bend and Harris County voters can choose any Election Day voting center in their own county. Waller County voters must use their assigned precinct polling place.