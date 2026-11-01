Katy-area voting locations in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Voters across the Katy area will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the general election, but where they can vote depends on which county they are registered in.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties.
IMPORTANT: THE THREE COUNTIES HAVE DIFFERENT ELECTION DAY VOTING RULES.
FORT BEND COUNTY: Vote at ANY of the county's 101 Election Day voting centers.
HARRIS COUNTY: Vote at ANY Election Day voting center in Harris County.
WALLER COUNTY: You MUST vote at the polling location assigned to your voting precinct. Waller County does not offer countywide Election Day voting.
You cannot vote in a different county simply because its polling location is closer to your home.
Because the Katy area spans all three counties, voters should confirm which county they are registered in before heading to the polls.
Below are Election Day voting locations in Katy and surrounding communities, along with links to complete countywide lists.
Fort Bend County Election Day voting locations
FORT BEND VOTERS CAN VOTE AT ANY OF THE COUNTY'S 101 ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS.
You do not have to vote at the location closest to your home or at a designated precinct polling place. Any Fort Bend County Election Day voting center can serve registered Fort Bend County voters.
Katy-area Fort Bend County voting locations:
Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex — 6561 Katy Flewellen Way
Cinco Ranch Branch Library — 2620 Commercial Center Blvd.
Cinco Ranch High School — 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
Firethorne Clubhouse — 28100 N. Firethorne Road
Katy High School — 6331 Highway Blvd.
Katy ISD Coleman Support Annex — 4242 S. Mason Road
Living Word Lutheran Church — 3700 S. Mason Road
Merrell Center — 6301 S. Stadium Lane
Seven Lakes High School — 9251 S. Fry Road
Seven Meadows Clubhouse — 23610 Seven Meadows Parkway
The Club at Tamarron — 28707 Tamarron Parkway
Tompkins High School — 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd.
Fulshear
Fort Bend County ESD No. 4 Administration Building — 33301 FM 1093
Fulshear Branch Library — 6350 GM Library Road
Irene Stern Community Center — 6920 Katy-Fulshear Road
Jordan High School — 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive
Simonton
Simonton City Hall — 35011 FM 1093 Road
View all 101 Fort Bend County Election Day voting locations: https://bit.ly/47O8AKH
Harris County Election Day voting locations
Like Fort Bend County, Harris County uses countywide voting centers. Registered voters are not restricted to a particular precinct polling place.
Katy-area Harris County voting locations:
Brosnahan Elementary School — 20220 Clay Road
Element Houston Katy — 23653 Grande Centre Drive
Emery Elementary School — 19636 Plantation Myrtles Drive
First Christian Church — 22101 Morton Ranch Road
Maud Smith Marks Branch Library — 1815 Westgreen Blvd.
Jowell Elementary School — 6355 Greenhouse Road
Katy Branch Harris County Public Library — 5414 Franz Road
Katy Civic Center — 910 Avenue C
Kingsland Baptist Church — 20555 Kingsland Blvd.
Kingsland Baptist Church North Katy Campus — 24111 Stockdick School Road
Lone Star College Cypress Center — 19710 Clay Road
Luxe at Katy Apartments — 22631 Colonial Parkway
Sandra Bales Walker Elementary School — 6424 Settlers Village Drive
Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation — 25150 Lakecrest Manor Drive
American Legion Post 164 — 22125 Kingsland Blvd.
Tri County Baptist Church — 5715 Peek Road
Westland Baptist Church — 1407 W. Grand Parkway S.
World Theater — 1012 S. Mason Road
Wyndham Garden Katy — 1549 Westborough Drive
Additional voting locations in west Harris County
Locations near Katy with a Houston mailing addresses.
Church on the Rock Katy — 433 Barker Cypress Road
Four Points by Sheraton Houston Energy Corridor — 18861 Katy Freeway
ISGH Bear Creek Community Center — 17250 Coventry Park Drive
Katherine Tyra Branch Library — 16719 Clay Road
Steve Radack Community Center — 18650 Clay Road
See all Harris County voting locations on a map:
https://app.harrisvotes.com/WaitTimes?lang=en-US
View the complete Harris County Election Day voting-center list:
https://appfiles.harrisvotes.com/harrisvotes/prd/docs/VotingInfo/VoteCenters_en-US.pdf
Waller County Election Day voting locations
WALLER COUNTY VOTERS: YOU MUST VOTE AT YOUR ASSIGNED PRECINCT POLLING PLACE.
This is a major difference from Fort Bend and Harris counties.
Waller County does not allow voters to choose any polling location in the county on Election Day. Voters must use the location designated for their voting precinct.
Katy
Precinct 420 — Katy VFW — 6206 George Bush Drive
Although the Katy VFW is located in Harris County, Waller County has designated it as the Election Day polling place for Precinct 420.
Brookshire
Precinct 106 — Mt. Zion Methodist Church — 40998 Mt. Zion Road
Precincts 314 and 315 — Waller-Harris ESD Building — 5411 FM 2855
Precincts 417 and 418 — Justice of the Peace Office, Precinct 4 — 32225 U.S. Highway 90
Precinct 419 — Brookshire Convention Center — 4027 Fifth St.
Pattison
Precinct 416 — Pattison Fire Department — 2950 FM 359 North
Waller and Hockley
Precinct 207 — Champion Cowboy Church — 27638 FM 1488, Hockley
Precincts 208 and 210 — Waller Civic Center — 3007 Waller St., Waller
Precinct 209 — Justice of the Peace Office, Precinct 2 — 27388 Field Store Road, Waller
Precinct 313 — Monaville Fire Department — 13631 Cochran Road, Waller
Additional Waller County voting locations
Hempstead
Precinct 101 — St. Bart's Episcopal Church — 811 14th St.
Precinct 102 — Joe Kuciemba Annex Building — 425 FM 1488
Precincts 103 and 104 — Waller County Fairgrounds — 21988 FM 359
Precinct 105 — Rolling Hills Fire Department — 31601 FM 1736
Prairie View
Precinct 311 — PVAMU Student Center Lounge — 1551 W. Minor St.
Precinct 312 — Prairie View City Hall — 44500 Business Highway 290
Waller County voters should check their precinct assignment before leaving home.
Waller County election information:
https://www.co.waller.tx.us/page/Elections.current
What voters need to know before heading to the polls
Texas voters should bring an acceptable form of photo identification, such as a Texas driver's license, Texas personal identification card or U.S. passport.
Voters who do not possess an acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one may be eligible to present a supporting form of identification and complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Voters who are unsure of their registration status or assigned precinct can check through the Texas Secretary of State's voter portal:
https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/
Anyone in line at 7 p.m. when polls close will be allowed to vote.
Early voting ended Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters are encouraged to verify their preferred voting location before leaving home because locations may be subject to change.
REMEMBER: Fort Bend and Harris County voters can choose any Election Day voting center in their own county. Waller County voters must use their assigned precinct polling place.