Eighth annual Katy Taste Fest returns Feb. 28 with new farmers market

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The eighth annual Katy Taste Fest will return to Typhoon Texas on Saturday, Feb. 28, featuring tastings from more than 30 area restaurants, live cooking demonstrations and a new farmers market.

The festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. and is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees. Children enter free with every adult ticket purchased.

Guests can sample cuisine from local restaurants, enjoy live cooking demonstrations, visit a kids zone, purchase adult beverages and participate in the Best of Fest competition. The new farmers market will showcase local vendors and artisans.

The weekend begins Friday, Feb. 27, with the Tacos & Tequila Foodie Awards from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Typhoon Texas. The 21-and-older VIP event features tacos and tequila tastings, live saxophone entertainment, presentation of the Katy Foodie Award winners and Singo Bingo with prizes.

Toyota of Katy is the presenting sponsor, Your Total Foot Care Specialist is the title sponsor and Typhoon Texas is the venue sponsor. Additional sponsors include Rotary Club of Katy, Prosperity Bank, CB&A, Ezee Fiber, Next Level Medical, Houston Community College and Raising Cane's. A full list of sponsors is available at www.KatyTasteFest.com/sponsorship.

All net proceeds benefit local nonprofits. To date, Katy Taste Fest has raised more than $150,000 for organizations serving vulnerable children and families.

"We are proud to continue growing Katy Taste Fest as a platform that highlights our local culinary talent while giving back to the community in a meaningful way," said Cyril Thomas. "With the addition of the Farmer's Market and our Tacos & Tequila Foodie Awards kickoff, this year's event truly has something for everyone."

Tickets and information about volunteer opportunities, vendor participation and sponsorships are available at www.KatyTasteFest.com. The event's social media accounts are Facebook: KatyTasteFest and Instagram: @katytastefest.