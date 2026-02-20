Eight candidates file to run for Katy School Board

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Eight candidates have filed to seek positions on the Katy ISD Board of Trustees in the district’s May 2 election. None, however, are incumbents, as Amy Thieme (Position 3), Morgan Calhoun (Position 4) and Mary Ellen Cuzela (Position 5) all declined to seek second terms in office.

The filing deadline was Feb. 14.

Here is an overview of who is running for what seat.

Position 3

Sean Hesterley, a teacher, is running against Haider Razvi, an EMS technician who also serves in the military, and Cicely Taylor, an education administrator.

Position 4

Tiffany Auzenne, a banker, is running against Jim Davidson, a consulting firm partner, and David Greene, a business owner.

Position 5

Nathan Shipley, a consultant, is running against Caleb Silverio, a sales manager who is also a college student.

Election information

For more information on dates and sites, visit the district’s elections page.