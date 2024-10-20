Early Voting: Monday, Oct. 1 to Friday, Nov. 1

In Texas, early voting starts Monday, October 21, and runs through Friday, November 1, 2024. Election day is November 5.

Texans will cast their votes in the presidential race, one U.S. Senate seat, incumbent Republican Ted Cruse vs. Democrat Colin Allred, and one of three positions on the Railroad Commission.

Additionally, voters will choose representatives for congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, and various judicial seats. Early voting will be available from October 21 through November 1.

The Katy area encompasses three counties, each with multiple early voting locations. Below are the early voting links for each county.

Fort Bend County

Harris County

Waller County