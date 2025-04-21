Early Voting locations in the City of Katy

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Early voting begins today in the City of Katy where residents will choose a mayor and be asked whether to make five changes to the city's charter.
The City of Katy and Katy ISD are conducting joint elections which means they share poling locations. So, city voters can cast ballots at the following locations, some of which are not in the city limits of Katy.
List of Polling Locations (Early Voting) 7am - 7pm
- Leonard Merrell Center Room 143-144, 6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, TX 77494
- Cinco Ranch High School Performing Arts Center Lobby, 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd. Katy, TX 77494
- James E. Taylor High School Performing Arts Center Lobby, 20700 Kingsland Blvd. Katy, TX 77450
- Paetow High School Gym Lobby, 23111 Stockdick School Rd. Katy, TX 77493
- Seven Lakes High School Gym Lobby, 9251 S. Fry Road Katy, TX 77494