Early Voting locations in the City of Katy

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Early voting begins today in the City of Katy where residents will choose a mayor and be asked whether to make five changes to the city's charter.

Read more about the candidates and the charter questions here.

The City of Katy and Katy ISD are conducting joint elections which means they share poling locations. So, city voters can cast ballots at the following locations, some of which are not in the city limits of Katy.

List of Polling Locations (Early Voting) 7am - 7pm