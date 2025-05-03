Thiele wins re-election as Katy mayor as Payne concedes race

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) — Katy city voters overwhelmingly re-elected Dusty Thiele over challenger Michael Payne, according to unofficial returns Saturday.

Thiele earned 1,902 votes, or 87%, to Payne's 287 votes, or 13%.

Thiele was not immediately available for comment Saturday night. Payne conceded the race in a social media statement.

"Although Mayor Thiele won by a landslide in his re-election bid where I extend my congratulations and officially concede the race, results aren't all bad as Props A and E failed and my vote share smashed what little expectations many had," Payne wrote.

Payne, an IT manager, was making his first bid for elected office. He said he would continue to stay involved when he could and hinted, with Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris and Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson leaving the city council next year due to term limits, he is looking at a possible candidacy for either of those seats.

"We all hope there's more critical thinking about what's really best for the city of Katy, because we've been on a slippery slope that only strong leadership can straighten out," Payne said.

Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris congratulated Thiele on his victory.

"I'm looking forward to continuing on public safety, stormwater drainage and mobility for the citizens of Katy," Harris said.

Thiele is the first Katy mayor to win reelection since Fabol Hughes, who was reelected to a second term in 2015. Mayor Chuck Brawner was defeated by Bill Hastings when he sought reelection and Hastings decided not to run for a second term. Thiele won his first election without opposition in 2022.

The Katy City Council is expected to certify the final results, and then Thiele will be sworn in for his second term, later this month.