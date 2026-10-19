Early voting begins today: Katy-area locations in Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday, Oct. 19, with polling locations opening across the Katy area in Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties.

Because the Katy area extends across three counties, voters need to know which county they are registered in before heading to the polls.

During early voting, registered voters in Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties can cast their ballots at any designated early voting location within their respective county, regardless of their assigned precinct. However, voters cannot cross county lines to vote.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30, with weekend voting available in all three counties. Hours vary by location, particularly on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Harris County early voting locations

Harris County has several early voting locations in Katy and nearby west Harris County neighborhoods.

Maud Smith Marks Branch Library: 1815 Westgreen Blvd., Katy.

Katy Branch Library: 5414 Franz Road, Katy.

Steve Radack Community Center: 18650 Clay Road, Houston.

ISGH Bear Creek Community Center: 17250 Coventry Park Drive, Houston.

Nottingham Park Building: 926 Country Place Drive, Houston.

Harris County early voting hours:

Oct. 19-24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon to 7 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris County voters may use any of the county's designated early voting centers, not just those listed above.

Voters can find additional locations and check polling place information at HarrisVotes.com.

Fort Bend County early voting locations

Fort Bend County has 38 early voting locations, including six serving the Katy and Fulshear areas.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library: 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy.

Seven Lakes High School: 9251 S. Fry Road, Katy.

Tompkins High School: 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy.

Firethorne Clubhouse: 28100 N. Firethorne Road, Katy.

FBC ESD No. 4 Administration Building: 33301 FM 1093 Road, Fulshear.

Fulshear Branch Library: 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear.

Fort Bend County early voting hours:

Oct. 19-24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon to 6 p.m. at designated locations.

Oct. 26-30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only 17 of the county's 38 early voting locations will be open Sunday, Oct. 25.

Among the Katy and Fulshear locations, Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the FBC ESD No. 4 Administration Building will be open Sunday.

Seven Lakes High School, Tompkins High School, Firethorne Clubhouse and Fulshear Branch Library will be closed that day but open during the remaining early voting dates.

Fort Bend County voters may cast their ballots at any designated early voting location within the county.

Voters can find the complete list of locations using Fort Bend County's interactive election map.

Waller County early voting locations

Waller County has four early voting locations, including one in Brookshire that serves voters in the western Katy area.

Brookshire Convention Center: 4027 Fifth St., Brookshire.

Waller Civic Center: 3007 Waller St., Waller.

Waller County Community Center: 21274 FM 1098, Prairie View.

Joe Kuciemba Annex: 425 FM 1488, Hempstead.

Waller County early voting hours:

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All four Waller County locations will be open throughout the early voting period, including Sunday, Oct. 25.

Waller County voters may cast their ballots at any of the four locations, regardless of their assigned Election Day precinct.

Additional election information is available on the Waller County elections website.

Check your county before heading to the polls

Katy-area residents may have Katy mailing addresses but be registered to vote in Harris, Fort Bend or Waller County.

Voters who are unsure where they are registered can check their registration information through the Texas Secretary of State's voter portal.

Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.