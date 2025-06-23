Drunk driving suspect found asleep in yard after crashing into mailbox in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A 29-year-old drunk driver was arrested and charged with DWI after crashing his truck into a mailbox and fleeing the scene in Katy's Nottingham neighborhood.

According to Harris County Constable Terry Allbritton's office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 20700 block of Park Pine Drive, near Shillington Drive, where they discovered a truck had collided with a residential mailbox.

"The 29-year-old driver had fled the accident scene but was later found approximately 800 feet away, passed out and intoxicated in a front yard," according to a statement from the Constable's Office posted Sunday. "He was discovered in possession of the keys to the crashed vehicle."

The suspect faces charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information after the hit-and-run incident. His name was not revealed.