Driver Identified in Fatal Katy Freeway Crash near Mason Road

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – One man is dead after losing control of his truck on the Katy Freeway westbound feeder road near Mason Road, hitting a guardrail and landing in a concrete reinforced drainage ditch.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened Sunday night, June 29, shortly before 11 p.m.

Ayden Shaw is identified by the Sheriff's Office as the victim. He was driving a white 1995 Ford F150 pickup truck west on the service road near Fadi's Restaurant. He was in the middle lane when he lost control of his vehicle and began spinning, and hit a guardrail, became airborne and landed.

"The Ford continued airborne for approximately 100 feet and came to an uncontrolled rest in a creek embankment," the Sheriffs' Office said.

Shaw was airlifted by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the Sheriff's Office says he was pronounced deceased.