Downtown visitors enjoy Katy Exchange

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Downtown Katy visitors enjoyed good weather and good times at the monthly Katy Exchange, held in Katy's Historic Downtown Square.

The exchange, which aims to celebrate local artisans and vendors, is held monthly from March to December and is free to the public.

Each event spotlights a local nonprofit, with proceeds benefiting that particular cause. Saturday's event benefited Her Well Center, which works with victims of sexual trauma and intimate partner violence. The center received a $2,500 check from the city and the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We are truly excited about the partnership of the City of Katy," said Candace Reyes, Her Well Center founder and executive director.

See Sherrel Rogers' photos below.