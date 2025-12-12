Former Katy Mayor Pro Tem Durran Dowdle announces 2026 city council campaign

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Former Ward B Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Durran Dowdle Friday announced his intention to run for the Katy City Council in the May 2026 municipal election.

Dowdle was first elected to the council in 2014. In 2017, then-Mayor Fabol Hughes appointed him mayor pro tem, a position requiring council approval. When Chuck Brawner became mayor later that year, he reappointed Dowdle to the position. Dowdle continued as mayor pro tem until 2019, when newly elected Mayor Bill Hastings chose at-large Council Member Chris Harris for the role. Dowdle remained on the council until 2020, when he lost a re-election bid to Rory Robertson.

Since leaving the council, Dowdle has continued to meet with city officials to discuss ideas that might help the city move forward.

"I feel now, more than ever, my ability to make decisions that are driven by facts and data, coupled with community input, is crucial to the city council," Dowdle said. "My primary goal is to be proactive, not reactive, while protecting our city and our small-town values."

Dowdle emphasizes experience ahead of May 2026 election

"It has been brought to light that there will be a deficiency of experience for the incoming city council," Dowdle said. "With the ability to hit the ground running, I not only offer fluid transition of leadership, but also membership mentorship to new members, while tackling current challenges, rapid changes and all upcoming actions with honesty, integrity and purpose."

What council seat Dowdle will seek remains to be seen. He is eligible for the Ward B seat he lost to Robertson. He is also eligible to seek the at-large seat held by Harris. Both Robertson and Harris, along with Ward A Council Member Janet Corte, cannot seek re-election in 2026 due to term limits.

"I have consistently worked to protect and enhance the quality of life we all cherish in the City of Katy," Dowdle said. "I am ready to return to service with the experience and leadership necessary to guide our city forward."

Dowdle's history of service in Katy government

Former Mayor Don Elder appointed Dowdle to serve on the city's Board of Adjustments in 2007. He later served on the city's Convention and Tourism Bureau Board of Directors. He resigned from that position when he was elected to the city council. Earlier this year, Mayor Dusty Thiele appointed Dowdle to serve on the board of the Village of Katy.

Dowdle worked as a project manager with Brown & Root, from which he retired in 2020. He has worked as a corporate trainer and at Katy Hardware to stay active.

Election Day is May 3, 2026. The filing period is from Jan. 14-Feb. 13.