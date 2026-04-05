Doorbell camera captures deadly roadside confrontation in Katy area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A doorbell camera captured the moments before and during a deadly shooting outside a home along Rusty Ridge Lane in the Katy area Wednesday, according to a neighbor who spoke with KHOU.

Omar Velasquez said he was home when the confrontation unfolded outside his residence.

"I heard the gunshots, and then I came and checked out what was going on," Velasquez told KHOU.

Video shared by Velasquez shows what appears to be a man driving a van attempting to steer around a woman's white car before the woman appears to block his path. In the recording, the man can be heard pleading with the woman to let him pass before four gunshots are heard.

"I just heard him say he had to shoot her in Spanish or something like that," Velasquez said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman had called for service earlier in the day after reporting she had found a bullet on her car. The shooting happened in front of the woman's two children, ages 4 and 8. Authorities said the man who opened fire told investigators the woman grabbed a gun, prompting him to draw his own weapon and shoot.

Read our original story about this case

Velasquez was shaken by the shooting and can't imagine how the children feel.

"How do you even react to something like that happening at that young of an age? I mean, they were like mommy, and mommy's not breathing, or mommy's on the floor or something like that. No one wants to experience that," he said.

At this point, investigators have not released the names of those involved. They reportedly believe both lived in the neighborhood where the shooting took place. Neigher the woman, nor the man has been identified.

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