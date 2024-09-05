Love triangle ends in shooting at Katy Motel

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized in fair condition early Wednesday morning after being shot during a domestic dispute at a Super 8 motel along the Katy Freeway, a short distance west of Mason Road in Katy.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 22157 Katy Freeway at approximately 1:40 a.m. involving Mikaela Perez, 26, and her current and former boyfriends. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the confrontation ended with Perez allegedly shooting one of the men, who was hit in the leg.

Perez has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently booked in the Harris County Jail. Her former boyfriend, Michael Jaynes, 38, who was also at the scene, has been charged with assault for his involvement in the altercation. Jaynes is also in custody at the Harris County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, as deputies work to determine the full details of the dispute and the events leading up to the shooting.