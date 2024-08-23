Man Found Dead in Katy Home; Dive Team Searches Nearby Pond

KATY, Texas — About 12 hours after a man was found dead in a Katy-area home, a dive team from the Northeast Fort Bend County Fire Department was searching a pond behind the house, though the sheriff's office has not disclosed what they were seeking.

At 11:06 p.m. Thursday, more than a dozen patrol cars from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Precinct 1 Constable's Office raced to a home in the 3000 block of Bent Grass Drive in the Kelliwood Terrace neighborhood near the intersection of South Mason Road and Cinco Ranch Boulevard. The neighborhood also borders Westheimer Parkway.

"The son of the parent who lives there came downstairs and said there's been a shooting," said Sgt. Michael Patterson of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the body of a man on the second floor of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

× 1 of 2 Expand Covering Katy/Dennis Spellman The pond that was searched by a dive team from the Northeast Fort Bend Fire Department. × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News/Dennis Spellman A portion of the pond that was searched with the home where the body was found in the background. Prev Next

"The individual who was deceased does not live there," Patterson said.

While early indications suggested suicide, the dive team's search of a golf course pond behind the home suggests detectives may be considering other possibilities.

The homeowner's son and a male friend who were upstairs at the time of the shooting were taken in for questioning. Both had their hands bagged to preserve any potential evidence.

Detectives remained at the house through the early morning, processing the scene.

Covering Katy will update this story as more information becomes available.