Dietz, Follis and Meihls sworn into office at Katy City Hall

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Johnston Dietz, Paul Follis and Michael Meihls were sworn into office as the newest members of the Katy City Council in a special Wednesday night meeting at City Hall.

Dietz, an operations manager at JDR Cable Systems, succeeds Janet Corte as Ward A council member. Follis, a former interim Alief ISD police chief and Houston police captain, succeeds Chris Harris as council member-at-large. Meihls, a business owner, succeeds Rory Robertson as Ward B council member.

Mayor Dusty Thiele is expected to nominate a mayor pro tem for council approval at a future meeting. Harris previously held that role.

Katy Municipal Judge Jeffrey Brashear administered the oaths of office to Dietz, Follis and Meihls.

New council members ready to get to work

Dietz thanked the now-former council members, along with fellow Ward A Council Member Paula Taylor, his family and other supporters, before recognizing his new colleagues and City Administrator Byron Hebert.

"I'm really looking forward to working with you guys," Dietz said. "Each of you bring valuable perspectives and experience, and I'm really excited about the opportunity to learn from each of y'all and help move our community forward."

Dietz said he ran on a commitment to practical leadership, accountability and doing what's right for the community.

"My responsibility now is to every resident," Dietz said. "I take it very seriously. I'm ready to get to work and turn your trust into results."

Meihls also thanked his family and supporters, along with the former council members, before talking about the challenges ahead.

"To my new colleagues: I'm excited about the group we have seated here," Meihls said. "I'm excited about the opportunity we have to serve this community together. I truly believe this council has the foundation to do great things for Katy, and I'm optimistic about what we can accomplish together for our residents."

Follis, like Dietz and Meihls, thanked his family and supporters. He also praised his election opponent, AI Bailey, and the other candidates who ran.

"For those that did not vote for me, I'm asking that you give me a chance to show you that you have a voice on council to me, and the chance to show you that I will work as hard as I can for all of Katy," Follis said. "And for all the residents of Katy, voters and not voters, I am now your at-large council member. As such, I want to work collaboratively with all of you to make this great city just a little bit greater."

The three men join Taylor — elected earlier this year in a special election — for the biggest council turnover in Katy history. Four of the five current council members were elected and sworn in this year. Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks is the senior member of the council. She was first elected in 2021 and is in her second and final term, which expires next year.

Corte, Harris and Robertson honored for their service

Thiele honored Corte, Harris and Robertson after the election was certified and before the new council members took their oaths of office.

Thiele said Corte "never hesitated to ask important questions to bring greater clarity and understanding to matters before the council. Her willingness to seek explanation and encourage open discussion helped ensure that residents remained informed and engaged in the decisions affecting their city. Her voice, diligence, and steadfast devotion to transparency have left a meaningful and lasting impact on the City of Katy."

Thiele said Harris, according to city records, had perfect council meeting attendance. Because Corte and Harris each served eight years on the council—a city record—Thiele said it was unlikely that record would be broken, given the term limits placed on council members. Thiele presented Harris with an "Above and Beyond" certificate in recognition of this accomplishment.

Harris served as mayor pro tem since 2020 for both Mayor Bill Hastings and Thiele, who was first elected in 2022 and re-elected in 2025.

"I couldn't have asked for a better mayor pro tem," Thiele said.

Robertson, Thiele said, was recognized to be direct and transparent in expressing his views. Thiele said Robertson approached each decision with careful consideration and a deep respect for the voices of his constituents.

"He remained committed to representing the wishes and concerns of the residents who entrusted him with their vote, often placing the interests of the community above his own personal inclination," Thiele said. "His dedication, public accountability and faithful representation have made a lasting contribution to the City of Katy."