Houston's Mayor Whitmire introduces Katy's Noe Diaz as his New Police Chief

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News)—Noe Diaz says it's bittersweet to leave Katy to become Houston’s police chief.

“Mayor Dusty Thiele has been phenomenal,” Diaz said, adding that Thiele and City Administrator Byron Hebert had the vision of letting Diaz come in and modernize Katy's police department.

“It lacks for nothing,” Diaz said of the Katy Police Department.

In a statement announcing Diaz’s departure from Katy, Thiele said Diaz has been a remarkable public servant who has dedicated his career to the safety and well-being of the Katy community.

“Throughout his tenure, he has made significant improvements to the City of Katy Police Department, enhancing its efficiency, responsiveness, and community engagement,” Thiele said. “Under his leadership, our police force has become a model of excellence and a pillar of our city's safety.”

Thiele said the Katy Police Department would operate seamlessly while the city looks to hire a new police chief.

“We are committed to finding a new police chief who will uphold the high standards and values that Chief Diaz has instilled in our police force,” Thiele said. “With Chief Diaz at the helm, a safer Houston is a safer Katy.”

Diaz was introduced at a news conference Friday at Houston City Hall. Diaz succeeds Larry Satterwhite, who served as acting chief and will become director of Mayor John Whitmire’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security. They begin their new roles Aug. 14.

“With these appointments this morning, we’re going to have the best criminal justice crime fighting team in the nation,” Whitmire said.

Whitmire has long been active with criminal justice issues during his tenure as a state senator. He said he called for collaboration among the many Houston-area communities, and Diaz, who he has known for about 20 years, was part of those discussions.

“Chief Diaz was in our first meetings dealing with collaboration with 80 plus agencies in the Houston area,” Whitmire said. “So he's not going to miss a beat. I trust him. I have confidence in him.”

Thiele said the City of Katy wishes Diaz all the best in his new role.

“When opportunity knocks, it is essential to embrace it, and we know that Chief Diaz will bring the same dedication and excellence to Houston,” Thiele said. “Chief Diaz will remain a true and faithful friend to the City of Katy, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will undoubtedly have in his future endeavors.”