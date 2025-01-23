Deadly Historic Freeze May Have Claimed Life in Katy - Temperatures Expected to Rise - Schools and Roads Reopen

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – As resident's lives return to normal following this week's winter storm, details are emerging about a man found deceased Tuesday night in a Wendy's parking lot at 307 South Fry Road.

The victim, identified only as Mark, was a beloved figure among local homeless support organizations like Katy's Hope Impacts.

"Our hearts are broken knowing one of our sweet street friends passed away yesterday," a Hope Impacts statement said. "Mark was a well loved member of our Hope Impacts family. We had served him on and off for several years."

The organization noted that underlying health issues likely contributed to his death and announced plans for a memorial service.

"He will always be remembered as our sweet street Santa, singing on stage with the band at Supper and Showers, and for being stubborn. RIP Mark. Until we see you again, you will be missed, dear friend."

Local homeless advocacy groups like Hope Impacts are urging increased support and resources for vulnerable populations as winter continues.

"We need more volunteers and donors all the time- not just when a crisis occurs." the Hope Impacts satement said. "Our nonprofit receives no state or federal funding. Many people spread false information and some have personally attacked us for serving the homeless at all. This is our mission - to provide hope and dignity to those experiencing homelessness. We are all one crisis away from being there!"

The region's infrastructure has largely recovered from the storm's sub-freezing temperatures, snow, slush, and ice. The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority reopened major arteries including the Westpark Tollway, Fort Bend Parkway, and Grand Parkway overpasses Wednesday night, restoring normal morning commute routes.

Area school districts will resume operations Thursday after a two-day closure. Katy ISD, Lamar CISD, and Fort Bend CISD all returned to regular schedules, and the region reported no long lasting power outages during what became 2025's first severe weather event.