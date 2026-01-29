Devin Delvalle convicted of manslaughter in the death of Cinco Ranch High School student Logan Dark

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A jury has convicted Devin Delvalle, 22, of manslaughter in the death of Cinco Ranch High School student Logan Dark.

The second-degree felony conviction stems from a Sept. 28, 2023, collision at 6:46 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Mason Road near Creech Elementary School. Prosecutors say Delvalle struck Dark, who was riding his bicycle in a crosswalk, with his car. Investigators say he never applied his brakes.

Dark, a Cinco Ranch High School freshman riding his bike to school, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A jogger who was at the scene shortly after the accident described what he witnessed.

"What I saw that morning was awful," he said. "Many of the things outlined in the investigating officer's affidavit were things I also noticed. There were no brake marks either before the point of impact or after. Logan Dark's body was laying a shocking distance from the point of impact."

The punishment phase of the trial began Wednesday. The defense chose to have the jury decide punishment rather than Judge Ed Krenek.

According to Wesley Wittig, the District Attorney's Office spokesman, probation is an option under state law if the jury decides punishment, but that option comes off the table should the punishment be decided by a judge.

Delvalle also faced charges under recently enacted state legislation regarding collisions involving pedestrians or road users in crosswalks. Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton authored the crosswalk law after residents complained about drivers disregarding pedestrians in crosswalks.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. This story will be updated when the jury decides Devale's punishment.