Covering Katy story inspires new coffee shop at former Cinco Ranch Starbucks

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — For more than a year, brown paper covered the windows of a once-popular Cinco Ranch Starbucks, hiding the empty storefront where neighbors once gathered for coffee, conversation and friendship.

Now the paper has finally come down, revealing a bright, completely renovated coffee shop whose new owner hopes to bring back something the neighborhood lost when Starbucks closed.

Qatra Specialty Coffee will hold its soft opening Thursday, Nov. 5, at 22020 Westheimer Parkway, returning coffee and conversation to a familiar neighborhood gathering place in the Kroger shopping center at Westheimer Parkway and South Mason Road.

The former Starbucks is believed to have closed primarily because it lacked a drive-thru, rather than because of poor sales. Although Starbucks has not confirmed that explanation, the closing came amid the company's increasing emphasis on drive-thru service.

Ironically, the absence of a drive-thru may have been what made this particular Starbucks special.

Customers had to park, get out of their vehicles and walk inside. Once there, they encountered neighbors, struck up conversations and developed friendships. The staff got to know regular customers and their favorite orders. Over time, the shop became more than a place to purchase coffee.

That atmosphere was the subject of an earlier Covering Katy News article, The Last Cup: How Starbucks' drive-thru obsession cost Katy a neighborhood gathering place.

The article caught the attention of Basel Aldabyani, a Richmond man who contacted Covering Katy to learn more about the location and eventually decided to pursue a lease that Starbucks was ending.

"When I read the article, the focus was a lot about having a place where the local community can hang out. To me, that just seemed awesome," Aldabyani told Covering Katy in a February interview.

But bringing coffee back to the vacant storefront took longer than expected. Aldabyani said Starbucks continued to hold the lease long after closing the store, delaying his plans to open Qatra for more than a year.

Bringing back the neighborhood gathering place

Aldabyani wants Qatra to become a place where customers feel comfortable staying awhile, whether they are meeting friends, working remotely or simply getting out of the house.

"We want this to be the spot that, that people come to work, have meetings, study, uh, just hang out when they're bored, get out of the house, all that type of stuff," Aldabyani said during a recent interview.

The renovated interior is noticeably brighter than the former Starbucks. Natural wood tones, white furnishings and greenery replace the darker design, while a smaller service counter creates more room for seating.

Numerous easily accessible electrical outlets throughout the shop accommodate customers who bring laptops to work or study.

Aldabyani also hopes to recreate some of the personal touches that made the former Starbucks popular, including employees getting to know regular customers and remembering their favorite drinks.

× 1 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman Qatra Specialty Coffee's renovated Cinco Ranch location features comfortable seating, natural wood finishes and softly illuminated displays surrounding the shop's logo. Electrical outlets along the seating area make it convenient for customers to work, study or gather with friends. × 2 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman Qatra Specialty Coffee menu. × 3 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman Qatra Specialty Coffee owner Basel Aldabyani works behind the counter ahead of the Nov. 5 opening in Cinco Ranch. The shop features an automated pour-over machine typically found in high-end specialty coffee shops. × 4 of 4 Expand Coveirng Katy News, Dennis Spellman Basel Aldabyani, owner of Qatra Specialty Coffee's new Cinco Ranch location, trains his staff behind the counter ahead of the shop's Thursday, Nov. 5, opening. Prev Next

A different approach to roasting coffee

Qatra will offer traditional espresso drinks, specialty beverages such as a Biscoff latte, and pour-over coffee for customers who prefer lighter or medium roasts.

Aldabyani said the shop's coffee blend includes beans from Yemen, Ethiopia and Brazil. He believes Qatra's approach to roasting and preparing coffee will distinguish it from larger chains.

During the interview, Aldabyani said major coffee companies deliberately roast their beans more heavily to produce a consistent flavor across their locations.

"They purposefully over-roast their beans a little bit, burn them a little bit because they want every location to be the same," he said.

He argued that the approach helps chains deliver a similar-tasting cup regardless of which location customers visit, but can come at the expense of some of the coffee's natural flavors.

Qatra, he said, places greater emphasis on training baristas to properly prepare drinks and avoid excessive bitterness or sourness.

"We just focus on having baristas that will dial in the shots well, that'll always serve a cup that's not too sour or too bitter," Aldabyani said.

The menu also includes refreshers, noncaffeinated beverages and decaf espresso. Sandwiches will be prepared on-site, while pastries and cakes will come from Houston-area suppliers.

Aldabyani said customer satisfaction is a priority. Qatra will remake a drink or offer customers another selection if they would prefer something different, giving them an opportunity to discover a beverage they enjoy.

A new beginning for a familiar location

For residents who remember the old Starbucks, Qatra represents more than another coffee shop opening. It brings activity back to a storefront that sat empty for more than a year and offers the possibility of restoring a neighborhood gathering place.

The new shop also plans to carry on at least one familiar coffee shop tradition: offering a version of the Pup Cup for customers who stop by with their dogs.

Aldabyani hopes residents will visit, experience the new surroundings and decide for themselves whether Qatra deserves a place in their daily routines.

"You be the judge on how the coffee is," he said.

Qatra Specialty Coffee's soft opening is Thursday, Nov. 5, with announced hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shop is at 22020 Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch.

Additional information is available at qatracoffee.com.