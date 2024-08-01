Katy City Council expresses appreciation for Chief Diaz as he heads to Houston

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—On the eve of Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz being introduced as the next leader of the Houston Police department, Katy City Council members expressed appreciation for the service of Noe Diaz.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has called a news conference for Friday morning at Houston City Hall where Diaz will be introduced as Chief of the forth largest city in the United States. He has been Katy's Chief since 2019. The Katy department has less than 100 employees. HPD has more than 6,000 employees.

Council Member-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said Diaz has guided the Katy Police Department's modernization, and helped it properly respond to the city's population growth.

“I think that he has been an exceptional Chief for the City of Katy,” Harris said. “I have known him for a very long time, since I was a DPS dispatcher and he was a rookie trooper. It’s been an honor to work with him all these years. I wish him the very best. I’m very proud of him.”

Ward A Council Member Dan Smith is thrilled for Diaz.

“It’s a great opportunity for him and a testament to the quality of leadership Katy has had in that position,” Smith said. “I strongly believe that a safer Houston will lead to a safer Katy, and Chief Diaz will do a lot of good for HPD.”

Ward A Council Member Janet Corte hates to see Diaz leave.

“He has done so much for the City of Katy and its residents. The city is a much safer place to be since he’s been the Police Chief," Corte said. "Houston, Mayor Whitmire, you’re getting a wonderful police chief. Our loss is their gain. Congratulations to him, but I hate to see him go.”

Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks says Diaz has been a great Chief for Katy and he will be missed.

“I’m excited for him and his family with this new opportunity,” Hicks said.

Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson said Diaz’s departure is a loss for the City of Katy.

“He has represented the city so well,” Robertson said. “He revolutionized our police department, which has made the community that much safer. It is a victory for Houston. He is going to do wonderful things in Houston. I’m very proud that I’ve worked with him and know him, and wish him all the success in his future. I’m really excited for him.”

Mayor Dusty Thiele said he will comment after Diaz is officially introduced as HPD's new Chief on Friday.

