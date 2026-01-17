Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery to close Sunday after 4 years in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A family-owned European restaurant in on Mason Road in Katy will serve its final meals Sunday, January 18, after four years in business.

Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery announced its closure in a message posted on its website, thanking customers for their support.

"After four remarkable years, this chapter of our journey has come to an end," the message reads. "I am profoundly grateful to count you all as our customers, with many of you becoming dear friends."

The restaurant describes itself as a family-run establishment serving organic, scratch-made meals inspired by Northern and Southern European cuisines.

Owner Pernille Reck and her family said their passion for food and connection has been central to the experience they created.

"As we have faced the challenges of 2025, it is time for us to welcome new beginnings," the message states. "Your unwavering support means the world to us."

The restaurant's final day of service is Sunday, Jan. 18. Customers with gift cards were reminded to use them before the closure.

"Please come by if you wish to say goodbye; we will miss each and every one of you dearly," the message reads. "Until we meet again, with all my love and gratitude, Pernille Reck & the team at Copenhagen."

The restaurant is located at 981 S. Mason Road near Cimarron Parkway.