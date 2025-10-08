Construction expected to begin early next year on Nelson Way extension, bridge

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Construction is expected to begin early next year on a bridge and extension of Nelson Way that will enable drivers to travel between FM 1463 and Pin Oak Road.

The Katy City Council approved the project, expected to cost about $3.75 million, at its June 10, 2024, meeting.

Bidding Process Underway for Nelson Way Extension

City Engineer David Kasper said in an interview Wednesday that the planning phase is complete and an advertisement for bids has gone out, with bids due Oct. 23. He said work would begin in January and take about a year to complete.

"The roadway extension involves constructing a four-lane concrete curb and gutter roadway with concrete sidewalks along both sides of the road, generally matching the existing pavement section on each side that will be tied into the new road," Kasper said in a letter to council members explaining the project. "Curb inlets and new underground storm sewers will be installed to provide drainage for the proposed road extension. In addition to the roadway improvements, the project includes constructing a new four-lane bridge over Cane Island Branch of Buffalo Bayou."

× Expand Google Maps The red circle highlights where an extension and bridge for Nelson Way will be constructed in 2026.

Project Aims to Ease Traffic During I-10 Expansion

The Nelson Way project is expected to ease traffic congestion as the Texas Department of Transportation prepares to begin an Interstate 10 expansion project that will add four managed lanes and extend frontage roads from State Highway 6 in Harris County to FM 359 in Waller County.

"Currently, Nelson Way does not cross over Cane Island Branch (Buffalo Bayou), and the road ends about 500 feet on either side of the creek," Kasper's letter said. "Due to the impending widening of I-10 by TxDOT in the City of Katy, this proposed roadway extension and bridge construction will provide an alternate route for City of Katy residents and improve mobility in the area, especially during the four to five years of highway widening."

Kasper told Covering Katy News the project has gone very well.