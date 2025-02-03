Former Principal's Daughter Challenges Katy ISD School Naming Process

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The daughter of a retired Katy Independent School District principal is questioning the district's handling of the naming process for two new elementary schools after her nomination wasn't considered by either naming committee.

Ali Robin King expressed her frustrations in a Dec. 15, 2024 Facebook post which can be seen here. Covering Katy was only recently made award of the post.

"Juli Noeldner is a valued member of our Katy ISD community," King wrote in her nomination submission. "As an elementary principal, Juli dedicated her entire career to serving the district she loved."

King says she submitted a complete nomination package in October for consideration in naming Elementary School 47 and Elementary School 48, only to discover her submission wasn't reviewed by either naming committee.

"I recently discovered that her nomination never made it to the table for consideration," King said. "We're not sure exactly what happened or why it was overlooked."

District Cites Incomplete Submission

Covering Katy requested a response from Katy ISD. District officials disputed King's account, saying her submission was incomplete.

"Unfortunately, the completed nomination was not successfully received via the online nomination system by the October deadline," said Rachel Ross, general manager of media for Katy ISD. "After an internal review, it was found that only part of the submitter's application was successfully uploaded and transmitted through the online nomination system."

The district requires nominators to confirm receipt through an automated email and follow up by phone with questions about the process, Ross said.

King maintains she followed the proper procedures.

"We may never know the full story," King wrote on Facebook.

Current School Board Candidate's Naming Raises Questions

The controversy comes as some board members are considering a review of the school naming process after unprecedented developments with Elementary School 48. Former Cinco Ranch High School Principal James Cross and his wife, Mitzi Cross, were selected as the school's namesakes. During the naming process, James Cross did not disclose his intentions to run for the school board. He filed his candidacy on the first day of the filing period, just 37 days after the board approved him as a namesake – marking the first time in Katy ISD history that a school namesake has immediately pursued a board position.

Campaign Advantage Concerns

The timing of Cross's candidacy is raising concerns with some board members about potential campaign advantages while the district publicizes construction milestones of a facility bearing his name. The district routinely uses its taxpayer-funded media relations team to promote new school construction updates with press releases, news stories, videos, and social media posts that would have the effect of publicizing Cross while he is attempting to unseat school board president Victor Perez.