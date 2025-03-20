Community Garage Sale Registration Opens in the City of Katy

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Keep Katy Beautiful organization has opened registration for its Spring Community Garage Sale scheduled for Saturday, April 5.

Residents interested in hosting a yard sale or garage sale can register their addresses to be included on the official community map, which will be released April 3. The registration deadline is April 1 at 5 p.m.

Those wishing to participate in this community thrift event can sign up at www.cityofkaty.com/garagesale.

The event is aimed at both sellers looking to declutter their homes and bargain hunters searching for secondhand treasures throughout the Katy area. The community-wide garage sale offers opportunities for sustainable shopping and neighborhood connection.