Comcast opens another Xfinity store in Katy area

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Comcast's Xfinity brand expanded its Katy-area presence with a new retail store along Interstate 10 near Fry Road and Lowe's, marking the company's response to rapid growth in west Houston and Katy areas.

Regional Senior Vice President Jose Espinel joined Katy Chamber of Commerce representative Stacy Jacobs for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 19859 Katy Freeway.

The interactive store showcases Xfinity's internet and mobile services, allowing customers to test new devices and the company's Storm Ready Wi-Fi system, which provides unlimited cellular data backup in the event of a connectivity outage, plus a battery backup to stay connected when the power is out.

"As Houston and Katy continue to grow, so do we," said Comcast manager of public relations Ilona Carson. "Opening this Fry Road location gives customers and community another option for staying connected."

Xfinity also has Katy area interactive stores at the following locations:

The store opening coincides with Military Veterans and Families Month. Xfinity offers military personnel and veterans exclusive benefits, including mobile plan discounts, flexible line fees and Diamond member status in the company's rewards program.