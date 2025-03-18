Colorectal Cancer Rates Rising Among Young Adults: Houston Methodist West Surgeon Shares Prevention Tips

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) – This is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and recent studies reveal a sharp increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses among young adults, underscoring the critical need for early detection and preventive care.

The American Cancer Society reports that individuals born after 1980 are experiencing a sharp increase in colorectal cancer cases. As a preventive measure, the organization recommends that adults begin regular colonoscopies at age 45 to catch the disease early, when it is most treatable.

Dr. Tareq Kamal, a colorectal surgeon at Houston Methodist West, says lifestyle factors are a major contributor to the surge in cases.

“This increase in colorectal cancer is not just about genetics; it’s about the lifestyle choices many of us are making today,” Kamal said. “Diet plays a significant role. People are consuming more processed foods and less fiber, which can contribute to a higher risk. A lack of exercise, smoking, and environmental factors all add to this growing problem.”

While lifestyle changes can reduce risk, Kamal stresses the importance of being aware of family history and warning signs.

“If colorectal cancer runs in your family, it’s essential to talk to your doctor about your risks and take action early,” he said.

Kamal warns that common symptoms are often dismissed but should not be ignored. Red flags include persistent changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, and abdominal pain.

“People often think these symptoms are normal or just a minor issue, but they could be signs of something much more serious,” Kamal said. “If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, don’t wait—seek medical attention. A colonoscopy could save your life.”

For young adults, especially those with a family history or additional risk factors, early screenings and regular consultations with a healthcare provider are essential. Detecting colorectal cancer early significantly improves the chances of successful treatment.

For more information on colorectal cancer symptoms, prevention strategies, or to schedule a colonoscopy at Houston Methodist West, call 832-522-8560 or visit houstonmethodist.org.