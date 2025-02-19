Cold Front Brings Dangerous Wind Chills Through Thursday

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The National Weather Service says wind chills are expected to drop to between 10 and 15 degrees, creating potentially dangerous conditions for anyone exposed to be exposed to the elements by tomorrow (Thursday).

The advisories cover Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Waller, Coastal Jackson, and Inland Matagorda counties.

Local emergency management officials urge residents to take precautions, including:

Bringing pets indoors

Ensuring outdoor animals have warm, dry shelter with unfrozen water and adequate food

Checking on elderly neighbors and relatives

Using portable heaters safely and avoiding indoor use of generators or grills

The weather service emphasizes that prolonged exposure to these conditions can lead to hypothermia. Residents venturing outdoors should wear appropriate winter clothing, including hats and gloves.