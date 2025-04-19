Katy Coffee Shop Still Brewing After Overnight Break-In

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy area coffee shop is maintaining its regular operations after experiencing a break-in overnight.

"Last night someone decided they really needed some coffee and, unfortunately, a few other things too. Yep, we got broken into and robbed," The DOJO Coffee Shop announced in a social media post Friday.

DOJO is located at 962 South Fry Road just south of Kingsland Blvd. in Harris County.

The business assured customers that despite the incident, they remain committed to their normal schedule and atmosphere.

"We're okay, and we're not letting this mess with our DOJO vibe! The coffee's still brewing, the team's still smiling," the statement said.

No details were provided about specific items taken but the thieves smashed the front door's glass to get it.

The shop encouraged customers to visit as usual, stating they are "more determined than ever to keep this little shop open as usual and full of good energy, great coffee, and even better people."

If you want to stop by and show support, a message on their Facebook page indicates that DOJO will reopen on Tuesday after a pre-planned closure on Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and "Easter Monday."