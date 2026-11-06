Clothed by Faith opens Katy boutique to help provide clothing for families in need

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy nonprofit that has provided clothing to more than 175,000 people since 2013 has opened a boutique where shoppers can find quality donated merchandise while helping families struggling to afford basic clothing.

Clothed by Faith has opened the Clothed by Faith Boutique at 802 Dominion Drive, Suite 500, in Katy. The store sells premium donated items, with proceeds supporting the organization's efforts to provide clothing to children and adults throughout the Greater Houston area.

Unlike a traditional thrift store, the boutique is designed to turn higher-value donations into funding for clothing essentials that are often in short supply.

Revenue from sales will help the nonprofit purchase new underwear, socks and clothing needed for school or employment.

The boutique provides another source of financial support for Clothed by Faith, which supplies individuals in need with a week's worth of clean, properly fitting, seasonally appropriate clothing.

Helping families across Greater Houston

Founded in 2013, Clothed by Faith works with more than 100 community agencies and 21 school districts to distribute clothing to people experiencing financial hardship or difficult life circumstances.

The organization also operates six Closets for Schools, helping make clothing available to students who need assistance.

According to the nonprofit, more than 175,000 individuals have received clothing through its programs since its founding.

Access to appropriate clothing can make a significant difference for families facing financial challenges. For students, it can mean having suitable clothes for school. For adults, it can mean having the clothing needed for a job interview or a new position.

The boutique offers residents another way to support those efforts while shopping locally.

Online shopping also available

Clothed by Faith has also launched an eBay store, allowing customers to purchase donated merchandise online.

Proceeds from online sales also support the organization's clothing assistance programs.

Shoppers can visit the Clothed by Faith eBay charity store to browse available merchandise.

Boutique location and hours

The Clothed by Faith Boutique is located at 802 Dominion Drive, Suite 500, Katy, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can follow Clothed by Faith on Facebook for boutique promotions, merchandise updates and other announcements.

Additional information about the nonprofit, its clothing assistance programs and ways to support its mission is available at www.clothedbyfaith.org.