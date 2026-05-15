Clothed By Faith Opens Expanded Katy Facility, Adding Capacity to Serve More Families

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy-based nonprofit that has clothed nearly 169,000 people since its founding now has more room to help even more.

Clothed By Faith marked the expansion of its facility at 802 Dominion Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 13, celebrating new space that will allow the organization to process more donations, serve more families, and grow its volunteer program. The nonprofit added an additional 1,640 square feet to their facility.

Founded in 2013 by Abi Fourie, Clothed By Faith has served 168,969 individuals across 27 school districts, more than 300 ZIP codes, and through partnerships with 186 agencies. The estimated retail value of clothing the organization has distributed exceeds $55 million, with 85% of its work carried out by volunteers.

The expansion was made possible through Kingsland Baptist Church, which has provided space for the ministry for more than a decade.

"We are deeply grateful to Kingsland Baptist Church for believing in this mission for more than ten years," Fourie said. "Their generosity in allowing us to use and now expand within this building has allowed us to continue saying 'yes' to more families in need."

Executive Director Deysi Crespo described the organization's mission as "demonstrating God's love through the provision of clothing to those in need." She said the expanded space reflects not just a physical upgrade but a commitment to the people the organization serves.

"Meeting the growing need in our community requires space, volunteers, and heart," Crespo said. "We're grateful for the support that made this possible and excited to welcome the public to see how their generosity is changing lives."

Clothed By Faith provides gently used clothing, shoes, and essentials to children in foster care, veterans, families rebuilding after disasters, survivors of domestic violence, and individuals experiencing financial hardship.

Kingsland Senior Pastor Ryan Rush said the two organizations have shared a common purpose from the start.

"Kingsland and CBF share a longstanding passion for meeting the needs of those hurting in our community, so they've been perfect partners since the beginning," Rush said. "The impact they continue to have is massive, and we're honored to be a small part of a great work."

The ceremony drew community leaders, elected officials, churches, volunteers, donors, and supporters from across the Greater Houston area. Recognitions came from Texas state Rep. Mike Schofield, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, City of Katy Mayor Dusty Thiele, and the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.

For information on volunteering or donating, visit ClothedByFaith.org.