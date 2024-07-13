Hurricane Beryl debris removal starts Tuesday in the City of Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The City of Katy is shifting from response to clean-up and debris removal now that Hurricane Beryl is safely out of Texas.

"It's all over, as far as wind damage," Mayor Dusty Thiele said. "We had some ponding on the streets, but we had no flooded homes."

As Thiele has been touring the city and surveying the damage, he's seen people removing downed limbs and other debris.

"If you drive around, you'll see limbs down, but people are out in their yards."

Tahnee Hiett was one of the people clearing debris on Tuesday, July 9, the day after the Beryl struck Katy. She and her husband and father were removing fallen branches at her 1801 East Avenue pilates studio, Core Love Co., which was scheduled to open for the first time the following day, after relocating from a different Katy location.

"I am so excited to get my clients back in, and new clients in," Hiett said.

She's also excited to have the debris picked up by the city. Much of it is taking up valuable parking space for her clients.

× Expand Covering Katy, Dennis Spellman Hurricane Beryl knocked over a cedar tree in front of the Coffee Barr on East Avenue at Franz.

The clean-up at the corner of East Avenue and Franz Road would require a professional tree service. Hurricane Beryl knocked down a large cedar street at The Coffee Barr. Fortunately, the tree didn't strike the building.

"It could have gone through the roof," said owner Penelope Barr. "It could have been really bad."

But the tree cleared her front door, allowing Barr to open on time, the day after the Hurricane.

"We've been really busy this morning," she said.

Large debris removal begins Tuesday, July 16. The city posted the guidelines here. Crews from Ceres Environmental will begin collection Monday through Friday until all areas of the city are cleared.

Regular trash pick up continues on Monday, July 15th. Grass clippings, leaves and small branches or bundled limbs should be placed with the regular garbage collection.

"I think we're moving, and this is a public works deal now," Thiele said. "This is where they come in, and this is when they start working," Thiele said.