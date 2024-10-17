City of Katy rehabs facility that's essential for water supply on hottest days

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council on Monday authorized about $1.1 million for rehabilitation work at Water Plant No. 3, 25815 Kingsland Blvd. The work maintains infrastructure that is critical during peek usage on the hottest summer days.

The project involves rehabilitating the ground storage tank and water well. The water well was built in 1981. It serves the Katy Mills Mall and most of the area south of I-10, except the Jordan Ranch area. Rehabilitating this site also helps all Katy residents in the event there is a problem at one of the cities other plants.

"The City’s well system is looped to ensure residents have sustainable water, even in the event that critical infrastructure is temporarily compromised," the website says.

According to the city's website, Katy operates and maintains six water plants and seven water wells pulling groundwater from the Gulf Coast Aquifer.

In April of this year City Council approved spending nearly $100,000 on a separate rehabilitation project for Plant 3.

This week the council approved a $770,000 bid from D&M Tank of Kennedale, Texas for work on the plant's ground storage tank. City Engineer David Kasper said the work includes replacing the tank roof, blasting and coating the entire tank both inside and out, and performing various mechanical repairs. Kasper also noted the project involves recoating the control building and auxiliary generator.

The D&M Tank bid was one of 11 received. The project will be funded through the city’s enterprise fund, with officials aiming for completion by April.

For the water well, the council approved a $354,000 bid from C&C Water Services of Tomball. Kasper said the work includes replacing the pump, motor, and column assembly, conducting a camera inspection, brushing and cleaning the well screen, acid washing the well screens, and replacing the above-ground discharge piping and valves.

The C&C Water Services bid was one of three received. This project will be funded through a grant the city obtained via the American Rescue Plan Act.