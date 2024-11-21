Traffic light coming at Morton Road-Katy Hockley Road intersection

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—In an effort to improve traffic flow, the Katy City Council awarded a $310,000 bid to install a traffic light at the intersection of Morton Road and Katy Hockley Road at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

The winning bid, from Traffic Systems Construction of Dickinson, was the lowest of the five bids submitted, City Engineer David Kasper said.

Kasper said the city expects to begin the project in April 2025 and finish in July.

The intersection has become a heavy-traffic area during rush hours, requiring Katy Police to direct traffic for two hours each day, which will continue if needed.

"Pitts Road reopened today so we'll find out if it relieves Katy Hockley at all," Police Chief Bryon Woytek said.

Sewer Improvements

The council awarded an $863,000 bid to rehabilitate sewer lines in the Danover area of the city, which is east of Katy High School and south of U.S. 90.

The winning bid, from King Service Solutions of Houston, was the lowest of the four bids submitted, Kasper said. Money from the Texas General Land Office will help fund the project.

Kasper said the project involves rehabilitating 3,100 feet of sanitary sewer lines and installing about 4,600 feet of water main lines.

Kasper said the city expects to begin the project in early January 2025 and be finished by the end of July.