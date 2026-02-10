Katy Council advances plan to save iconic Cardiff Rice Dryer and other historic structures

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council voted Monday to create a historic preservation committee that could save the city's iconic 177-foot Rice Dryer and other landmarks threatened by modern building codes that can make redevelopment very difficult.

The council directed staff to develop a proposed ordinance for the committee and is asking for suggestions for possible members. Staff was asked to have a proposal ready for council review and approval in April, with the intent that the Cardiff Rice Dryer, now known as The Dryer, would be given priority.

A Katy landmark under reconstruction

Construction on the Dryer began in 1943, and today, at 177 feet tall, it is the tallest structure in Katy. Hadi "Andrew" Nurcahya purchased the property at 5321 First St. in 2021 and has been working to redevelop it. He also developed Katy Beer Garden on the adjacent property at 5345 Third St.

Ward A Council Member Janet Corte and Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks put the issue on the council agenda for discussion. Corte said there is a big difference between a historical designation and a historical preservation designation.

"The historical preservation designation does not require a state or national approval," Corte said. "It can be applied to either a district, an individual area, or a particular building that provides historical or cultural significance to the local community. The Katy rice dryers have been major landmarks not only for Katy residents, but for the millions of people who have driven the I-10 corridor."

Citizens offer feedback

Nurcahya had urged citizens to share their views at Monday's meeting. Judy Edwards Cox of Katy was one such citizen.

"It would be so sad for many of us Katyites to see that dryer become useless in a road to be kicked, to be knocked down, destroying Katy's happy and great economic times and our history and heritage," Cox said. "A huge piece of our history would be gone forever."

Wendy Watson of Katy also spoke in favor of a historical preservation group. She said the group would serve three essential purposes. It would protect and document historic sites like rice dryers and their landmarks. It would support property owners who want to restore or repurpose historic structures by helping them navigate city codes, offering design guidance and working with officials to create flexible preservation-friendly pathways. Finally, it would advocate for smart permitting solutions that balance safety with historical integrity. In this way, preservation does not punish but encourages.

"Our past is not an obstacle to growth as an asset," Watson said. "Preserved history creates identities such as our skyline, tourism, education, and pride. Once these landmarks are gone, they are gone forever."

Structuring the commission

Corte said she wanted to see seven people on the commission.

"That includes, I'm thinking, maybe four or five structural engineers and then a couple of people who are familiar with Katy's history and the importance of it," Corte said.

Corte said she wanted a count of how many other buildings or areas staff could foresee as qualifying for historical preservation. Staff was asked to have a proposal ready for council review and approval in April, with the intent that the Dryer would be given priority.

"I was hoping to have something final by the last meeting in April, but I understand where our candidates are maybe wanting us to slow down," Corte said. "But I would like for this council to wrap it up."

Nurcahya said Monday's vote was a step in the right direction.