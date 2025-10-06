City of Katy residents may see discolored water Monday, Tuesday during hydrant flushing

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Katy Water Department will conduct hydrant flushing throughout the city Monday and Tuesday.

"Residents in the immediate vicinity of hydrant flushing may experience temporary discoloration of their water," according to a city announcement. "This discoloration is harmless and does not affect water safety."

However, residents are advised to check water clarity before doing laundry, as staining may occur.

"If you notice discoloration in your water after hydrant flushing in your neighborhood, you can clear the pipes in your home by running all interior and exterior water faucets for a few minutes," the announcement states.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the City of Katy Public Works office at 281-391-4820 or publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com.